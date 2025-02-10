Left Menu

Ecuador at a Crossroads: Political Tensions and Crime Define 2024 Election

Ecuador heads towards a runoff presidential election after initial results show a close contest between conservative Daniel Noboa and leftist Luisa Gonzalez. Amid widespread crime, voters are divided on who can lead the country effectively. The election underscores the nation's ongoing struggle with violence tied to drug trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guayaquil | Updated: 10-02-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 10:10 IST
Ecuador is advancing to a runoff election as first-round results display a tight race between President Daniel Noboa and lawyer Luisa Gonzalez. With over 66% of the ballots tallied, Noboa leads with 44.7% while Gonzalez holds 43.8%.

The electoral contest parallels the 2023 race, emphasizing crime reduction amidst skyrocketing violence linked to neighboring Colombia and Peru’s drug trade. Many voters, victims of crime themselves, are weighing whether Noboa, criticized by some, should continue trying to curb the nation's crime epidemic.

Voter turnout was high, with over 83% of eligible voters participating. Noboa's deployment of police and military personnel to secure the election, as well as his controversial tactics against crime, are central in voters' considerations, alongside Gonzalez's vision of hope and change.

