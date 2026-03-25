Live-in Partner Arrested for Heinous Crime in Navsari

A 38-year-old man has been taken into custody by Navsari police, accused of committing rape and impregnating his live-in partner's minor daughter. The appalling incident unfolded in Chikhli taluka, where the man had resided with the family for six years.

The survivor's mother, who divorced seven years prior, discovered the crime after her 13-year-old daughter experienced a stomach ache, leading to a medical check-up that revealed the pregnancy. Deputy Superintendent of Police B V Gohil confirmed the younger daughter, aged 14, was also a victim, with further medical examinations pending.

A case has been filed promptly under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, underscoring the severity of the charges. This distressing situation has drawn attention to issues of trust and safety in domestic arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies.)