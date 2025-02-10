India and Oman Strengthen Archival Cooperation with Executive Programme of Cooperation (2025-2028)

In a landmark move to deepen historical and cultural ties, the National Archives of India and the National Records and Archives Authority of Oman have signed an Executive Programme of Cooperation (EPC) for the period 2025-2028. The signing ceremony took place on 10 February 2025 at 10:30 AM in the Committee Room of the National Archives of India, New Delhi.

The agreement underscores both nations' dedication to preserving and promoting their shared historical heritage, reflecting the Indian Government's broader commitment to fostering international archival partnerships. The EPC aims to facilitate knowledge exchange, joint research initiatives, and the sharing of best practices in the field of archival management.

Shri Arun Singhal, IAS, Director General of Archives, National Archives of India, represented the Government of India in the signing, while His Excellency Dr. Hamed Mohd. Al Dhawaini, Chairman of the National Records & Archives Authority, signed on behalf of the Government of the Sultanate of Oman.

This collaboration is poised to enhance mutual understanding and cooperation through the exchange of archival materials, expertise, and technology. The agreement will enable both institutions to work together on digitization projects, exhibitions, seminars, and training programs, contributing to the global discourse on archival science and history.

The EPC not only strengthens archival cooperation but also serves as a vision statement for the future of India-Oman relations. By highlighting their historical connections, the two nations aim to build a dynamic partnership rooted in cultural heritage and mutual respect.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in the bilateral relations between India and Oman, paving the way for a robust and enduring cultural exchange that will benefit scholars, researchers, and the general public in both countries.