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Family Feud in Ambedkar Nagar: Woman Injured in Sibling Dispute

A 59-year-old woman from Ambedkar Nagar sustained serious injuries following an alleged attack by her brother and his family over a dispute. The altercation involved a knife and iron rod and led to her granddaughter being forcibly taken away. The woman is receiving treatment and is now out of danger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:49 IST
Family Feud in Ambedkar Nagar: Woman Injured in Sibling Dispute
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A 59-year-old woman sustained severe injuries following an alleged attack by her brother and his family in Ambedkar Nagar, police reports indicate. The incident unfolded around 7 am on Wednesday and triggered a response from the Adugodi Police Station.

The complaint reveals that Maheswari's younger brother, accompanied by his wife, son, and the son's friends, reached her residence, resulting in an argument over a family dispute. The altercation escalated violently, involving a knife and an iron rod, according to authorities.

Following the attack, the assailants allegedly abducted her granddaughter. The motive behind the incident is reportedly linked to a marriage proposal. After being admitted to St. John's Hospital, the woman's condition is stable. Police have registered a case and formed a special team to capture the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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