Family Feud in Ambedkar Nagar: Woman Injured in Sibling Dispute
A 59-year-old woman from Ambedkar Nagar sustained serious injuries following an alleged attack by her brother and his family over a dispute. The altercation involved a knife and iron rod and led to her granddaughter being forcibly taken away. The woman is receiving treatment and is now out of danger.
- Country:
- India
A 59-year-old woman sustained severe injuries following an alleged attack by her brother and his family in Ambedkar Nagar, police reports indicate. The incident unfolded around 7 am on Wednesday and triggered a response from the Adugodi Police Station.
The complaint reveals that Maheswari's younger brother, accompanied by his wife, son, and the son's friends, reached her residence, resulting in an argument over a family dispute. The altercation escalated violently, involving a knife and an iron rod, according to authorities.
Following the attack, the assailants allegedly abducted her granddaughter. The motive behind the incident is reportedly linked to a marriage proposal. After being admitted to St. John's Hospital, the woman's condition is stable. Police have registered a case and formed a special team to capture the accused.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Directs Holi Clash Petitioners to Delhi Police for Safety Measures
Delhi Police Crackdowns on Cybercrime Syndicates: Six Arrested
Delhi Police Dismantles International Arms Trafficking Ring
Delhi Police Crack Down on Illegal LPG Rackets
Anticipatory Bail Granted in High-Profile POCSO Case