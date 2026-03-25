Family Feud in Ambedkar Nagar: Woman Injured in Sibling Dispute

A 59-year-old woman sustained severe injuries following an alleged attack by her brother and his family in Ambedkar Nagar, police reports indicate. The incident unfolded around 7 am on Wednesday and triggered a response from the Adugodi Police Station.

The complaint reveals that Maheswari's younger brother, accompanied by his wife, son, and the son's friends, reached her residence, resulting in an argument over a family dispute. The altercation escalated violently, involving a knife and an iron rod, according to authorities.

Following the attack, the assailants allegedly abducted her granddaughter. The motive behind the incident is reportedly linked to a marriage proposal. After being admitted to St. John's Hospital, the woman's condition is stable. Police have registered a case and formed a special team to capture the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)