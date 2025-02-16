Ukraine Thwarts Massive Drone Assault
The Ukrainian military reported a large-scale drone attack by Russia on Sunday, involving 143 drones. The Ukrainian air force successfully destroyed 95 drones, while another 46 failed to reach their targets due to electronic countermeasures.
The Ukrainian military announced on Sunday that Russia had launched a significant drone attack involving 143 drones targeting the country overnight.
The Ukrainian air force reported that it managed to shoot down 95 of these drones, while another 46 were thwarted from reaching their targets, likely as a result of electronic countermeasures in place.
This marks one of the largest drone attacks in the ongoing conflict, underlining the importance of electronic defense systems in modern warfare.
