Ukraine Thwarts Massive Drone Assault

The Ukrainian military announced on Sunday that Russia had launched a significant drone attack involving 143 drones targeting the country overnight.

The Ukrainian air force reported that it managed to shoot down 95 of these drones, while another 46 were thwarted from reaching their targets, likely as a result of electronic countermeasures in place.

This marks one of the largest drone attacks in the ongoing conflict, underlining the importance of electronic defense systems in modern warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)