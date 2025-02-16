Left Menu

Ukraine Thwarts Massive Drone Assault

The Ukrainian military reported a large-scale drone attack by Russia on Sunday, involving 143 drones. The Ukrainian air force successfully destroyed 95 drones, while another 46 failed to reach their targets due to electronic countermeasures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 16-02-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 12:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The Ukrainian military announced on Sunday that Russia had launched a significant drone attack involving 143 drones targeting the country overnight.

The Ukrainian air force reported that it managed to shoot down 95 of these drones, while another 46 were thwarted from reaching their targets, likely as a result of electronic countermeasures in place.

This marks one of the largest drone attacks in the ongoing conflict, underlining the importance of electronic defense systems in modern warfare.

