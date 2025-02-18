Left Menu

Ugandan Forces Bolster Security in Violence-Wracked Bunia

Ugandan troops have entered Bunia, an eastern Congolese city, to support local forces in curbing violence by armed groups. Following a meeting with Congolese troops, a joint deployment was agreed to address ethnic violence. Uganda's military presence aims to target rebel factions, raising concerns of escalating regional conflict.

On Tuesday, Ugandan troops entered the eastern Congolese city of Bunia to assist local forces in combating deadly violence perpetrated by armed groups, according to a Ugandan military spokesman.

The deployment followed Monday's meeting between Ugandan and Congolese forces, agreeing to a joint presence in Bunia, Ituri province's capital, Major General Felix Kulayigye confirmed.

Ugandan forces, aiming to counteract ethnic killings, have been in Ituri since 2021 under a bilateral agreement targeting rebel groups, including the ADF linked to ISIS. Concerns over the conflict expanding in central Africa are mounting, given recent rebel advances and historical involvement of regional powers.

