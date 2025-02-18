Ugandan Forces Bolster Security in Violence-Wracked Bunia

On Tuesday, Ugandan troops entered the eastern Congolese city of Bunia to assist local forces in combating deadly violence perpetrated by armed groups, according to a Ugandan military spokesman.

The deployment followed Monday's meeting between Ugandan and Congolese forces, agreeing to a joint presence in Bunia, Ituri province's capital, Major General Felix Kulayigye confirmed.

Ugandan forces, aiming to counteract ethnic killings, have been in Ituri since 2021 under a bilateral agreement targeting rebel groups, including the ADF linked to ISIS. Concerns over the conflict expanding in central Africa are mounting, given recent rebel advances and historical involvement of regional powers.

