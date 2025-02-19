Latvia Boosts Defense Spending Amid Regional Tensions

Latvia is set to significantly increase its defense budget, committing at least 4% of its GDP in 2026, with plans to further escalate it to 5% in the following years. The decision comes as part of Latvia's strategic response to potential regional threats, particularly from neighboring Russia.

The move is in light of persistent fears among Baltic nations about possible confrontations, especially after Russia's annexation of Crimea and ongoing military aggression in Ukraine. Latvia, already one of NATO's top spenders proportionally, allocated 1.56 billion euros for its 2025 defense budget, making up an estimated 3.45% of its GDP.

Latvia's Minister of Defence, Andris Spruds, emphasized the importance of the move as an example for other NATO members. This follows calls from key figures, including former U.S. President Donald Trump, for NATO countries to greatly exceed the alliance's existing 2% GDP defense spending target.

