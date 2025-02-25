Left Menu

Nordic Defense Boost: Norway and Denmark Strengthen Ties

Norway and Denmark plan to enhance their defense cooperation within the NATO and Nordic framework, aiming to present proposals by May. The initiatives focus on industrial ties to support defense sectors and commitment to Ukraine, along with increased strategic cooperation in the High North and North Atlantic.

Updated: 25-02-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 23:01 IST
In a significant move to bolster regional security, Norway and Denmark have announced plans to strengthen their defense cooperation. This initiative will fall under both the Nordic cooperation and NATO frameworks, with concrete proposals expected by May.

The focus is on exploring opportunities for stronger industrial ties to enhance their own defense sectors and reaffirming their commitment to supporting Ukraine amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The Nordic nations are aiming to bolster cooperation between their armed forces across various domains, particularly in the strategic regions of the High North and North Atlantic. This comes as European leaders increase defense spending following heightened demands by former U.S. President Donald Trump for greater NATO contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

