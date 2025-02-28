Manipur Extends Deadline for Surrender of Arms Amid Calls for Peace

In a bid to restore peace, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has announced an extension for the surrender of looted and illegal arms. The new deadline has been set for 4 PM on March 6, following appeals from residents in valley and hill areas, who sought additional time to comply.

In the official statement, Bhalla affirmed that there would be no punitive actions against individuals surrendering weapons within this extended period. He emphasized the opportunity as pivotal to ensuring communal harmony, safeguarding youth's future, and enhancing societal security.

Since May 2023, ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups has led to over 250 deaths and displaced thousands. As President's rule prevails following Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation, approximately 300 weapons have already been surrendered, primarily in the valley districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)