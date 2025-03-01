Left Menu

Fraudster Cheats Four of Rs 12.2 Lakh with Fake Customs Jobs

Four individuals were allegedly defrauded of Rs 12.2 lakh by Yogesh Manwar, who promised them jobs in the Customs department. To convince the victims, Manwar provided fake IDs and forged documents. The case was registered by police in Maharashtra's Palghar district, and an investigation is ongoing.

fraudster
In a shocking case of fraud, four individuals were conned out of Rs 12.2 lakh by a man promising them employment in the Customs department, police reported this Saturday.

The suspect, identified as Yogesh Manwar, contacted the victims between 2022 and March 2023, coaxing them into paying large sums for fake job opportunities.

Manwar allegedly used counterfeit IDs and documents to support his claims, leading the victims to realize they were deceived only when the jobs failed to materialize. The Palghar police have launched an investigation, though no arrests have been made.

