Fraudster Cheats Four of Rs 12.2 Lakh with Fake Customs Jobs

In a shocking case of fraud, four individuals were conned out of Rs 12.2 lakh by a man promising them employment in the Customs department, police reported this Saturday.

The suspect, identified as Yogesh Manwar, contacted the victims between 2022 and March 2023, coaxing them into paying large sums for fake job opportunities.

Manwar allegedly used counterfeit IDs and documents to support his claims, leading the victims to realize they were deceived only when the jobs failed to materialize. The Palghar police have launched an investigation, though no arrests have been made.

