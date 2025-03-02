Left Menu

Poland Backs Italian PM's Call for US-Europe Summit

Poland supports Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's proposal for a US-Europe summit to address global challenges, starting with Ukraine. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk expressed this on Sunday, ahead of a European leaders’ summit to discuss a Ukraine peace plan.

Poland has expressed its support for an initiative by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, which calls for a summit between the United States and Europe. This announcement was made by Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Sunday, right before a crucial assembly of European leaders.

The purpose of the summit, as articulated by Prime Minister Meloni, is to tackle significant international challenges, with the current situation in Ukraine being a primary focus. The proposal was initially suggested by Meloni last Friday, underlining the necessity for immediate dialogue among allied nations.

The upcoming European leaders' summit is expected to engage in discussions pertinent to a peace plan for Ukraine, underscoring the context in which Italy aims to gather key nations to effectively respond to these pressing issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

