Starmer Defends U.S.-UK Alliance Amid Zelenskiy-Trump Tensions

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has refuted allegations that the United States has become an unreliable ally under President Donald Trump. His statement comes after a publicized disagreement between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Trump, which resulted in Zelenskiy shortening his visit to Washington.

During a Sunday press conference, Starmer addressed questions regarding the strength of the U.S.-UK relationship in light of recent events. He asserted, 'Nobody wanted to see what happened last Friday, but I do not accept that the U.S. is an unreliable ally.'

Starmer elaborated on the historical importance of the U.S.-UK relationship, stating, 'The U.S. has been a reliable ally to the UK for many, many decades, and continues to be. There are no two countries as closely aligned as our two countries and our defense, security, and intelligence is intertwined in ways unmatched by any other nations.'

(With inputs from agencies.)