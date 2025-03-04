Left Menu

Teen Girl's Fight for Survival After Horrific Andheri Attack

In Andheri, Mumbai, a 17-year-old girl suffers severe burns after a man allegedly set her on fire. The victim, critically injured, is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Authorities have registered a case against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 10:43 IST
Teen Girl's Fight for Survival After Horrific Andheri Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A teenage girl is fighting for her life after sustaining 60 percent burns in a shocking incident in Mumbai's Andheri area, according to police reports disclosed on Tuesday.

Authorities state the 17-year-old victim was doused with petrol and set ablaze by a 30-year-old friend named Jitendra Tambe. The horrific act unfolded around 11:30 pm on Sunday near a hospital in Marol Gaonthan, during which the perpetrator also suffered injuries.

The victim, currently in critical condition and receiving treatment at Dr. R N Cooper Hospital, had managed to verbalize the assault to her mother amidst the trauma. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against Tambe, and investigations into his motive are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Relying on AI Without Understanding It: The Inevitable Tradeoff

AI vs misinformation: How large language models are verifying biomedical claims

Why explainability matters: XAI as the key to building trustworthy AI systems

Machine learning breakthrough could save rivers from toxic algal blooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025