Teen Girl's Fight for Survival After Horrific Andheri Attack

A teenage girl is fighting for her life after sustaining 60 percent burns in a shocking incident in Mumbai's Andheri area, according to police reports disclosed on Tuesday.

Authorities state the 17-year-old victim was doused with petrol and set ablaze by a 30-year-old friend named Jitendra Tambe. The horrific act unfolded around 11:30 pm on Sunday near a hospital in Marol Gaonthan, during which the perpetrator also suffered injuries.

The victim, currently in critical condition and receiving treatment at Dr. R N Cooper Hospital, had managed to verbalize the assault to her mother amidst the trauma. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against Tambe, and investigations into his motive are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)