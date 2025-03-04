Teen Girl's Fight for Survival After Horrific Andheri Attack
In Andheri, Mumbai, a 17-year-old girl suffers severe burns after a man allegedly set her on fire. The victim, critically injured, is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Authorities have registered a case against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions, and investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A teenage girl is fighting for her life after sustaining 60 percent burns in a shocking incident in Mumbai's Andheri area, according to police reports disclosed on Tuesday.
Authorities state the 17-year-old victim was doused with petrol and set ablaze by a 30-year-old friend named Jitendra Tambe. The horrific act unfolded around 11:30 pm on Sunday near a hospital in Marol Gaonthan, during which the perpetrator also suffered injuries.
The victim, currently in critical condition and receiving treatment at Dr. R N Cooper Hospital, had managed to verbalize the assault to her mother amidst the trauma. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against Tambe, and investigations into his motive are underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
