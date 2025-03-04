SDPI Chief M K Faizy Faces ED Custody in Money Laundering Probe

A Delhi court on Tuesday placed Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) national president M K Faizy into the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a period of six days. This development comes in connection to an alleged money laundering case associated with the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

Additional sessions judge Chander Jit Singh sanctioned Faizy's arrest on the request of the ED, which aims to interrogate him to trace the monetary trail and unfold the conspiracy linked to the charges. Established in 2009 and headquartered in Delhi, SDPI is reportedly known as the political wing of the defunct PFI.

Attempting to secure a 10-day custody, the ED argued that Faizy had been evading authorities. However, Faizy's defense contended that all financial transactions took place before the PFI's proscription. 'How could the accused anticipate the government's decision to outlaw PFI and halt the transactions?' Faizy's lawyer countered. Sources reveal Faizy was apprehended on March 3 at Delhi's international airport under PMLA regulations.

