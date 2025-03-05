Florida AG Launches Investigation into Controversial Tate Brothers

Florida's attorney general announced a new criminal investigation into Andrew and Tristan Tate, following their return to the United States. The brothers face human trafficking charges in Romania.

Attorney General James Uthmeier has emphasized his commitment to working with law enforcement, executing search warrants, and issuing subpoenas to advance the investigation against the Tates.

The Tates, dual US-British citizens, express their innocence amidst controversy, citing media pressure and political motivations. Despite maintaining a strong social media presence, they face serious legal challenges both in the U.S. and overseas.

(With inputs from agencies.)