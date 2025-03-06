Russia says it would regard European peacekeepers in Ukraine as officially involved in war
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-03-2025 15:41 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow would regard European peacekeepers deployed to Ukraine as the official involvement of NATO forces in the war against Russia.
Several European leaders have floated the idea of sending a European peacekeeping contingent to Ukraine after the two sides achieve some sort of ceasefire deal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
