Noida Police arrests 20-year-old youth accused of woman's murder

Noida Police arrested a 20-year-old youth, accused of a 40-year-old Delhi woman's murder, after an encounter. He was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 and was absconding since the murder, police said on Thursday.

Police have allegedly recovered a country-made gun, live cartridge and a motorcycle from the accused's possession. A case under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) was registered against him at Ecotech One police station, they said.

Ashok Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Greater Noida, said, ''An accused, who was wanted in the murder case was arrested on Wednesday, near the AMR Mall under the limits of Ecotech One police station. He has been identified as Ankush, a resident of Delhi.'' Talking to PTI, Arvind Verma, In-charge of the police station said, ''Accused Ankush was wanted in the murder case of 40-year-old woman Suman, who was a resident of Mangolpuri in Delhi. ''He and his accomplices, including a minor, strangled her to death in Delhi in November 2024. Her body was thrown under the limits of the Ecotech One police station area.'' He added, ''During investigation, police came to know that a person named Vicky wanted to marry Suman's daughter Ekta. Ekta's husband was lodged in Tihar jail and Vicky's brother was also lodged along with him in Tihar. Ekta met Vicky during the trial of her husband's case and they decided to marry.'' Suman objected to the marriage, so Vicky allegedly hatched a conspiracy to kill her and lured Ankush and a minor with Rs 50,000 each, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)