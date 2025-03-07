Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Migrant Boats Capsize Near Yemen and Djibouti

Four boats carrying migrants from Africa capsized in waters near Yemen and Djibouti, resulting in at least two deaths and 186 people missing. Yemen remains a key transit point for African migrants aiming to reach Gulf countries despite ongoing dangers such as overcrowded and unsafe sea crossings.

Tragedy struck overnight as four boats carrying migrants from Africa capsized in waters off the coasts of Yemen and Djibouti, according to the UN migration agency. The incident led to at least two fatalities, while 186 individuals are reported missing.

In Yemen, two boats capsized late Thursday, as confirmed by Tamim Eleian, spokesperson for the International Organisation for Migration, leaving 181 migrants and five Yemeni crew unaccounted for, despite the rescue of two crew members.

Simultaneously, two more boats met a similar fate off Djibouti, where two bodies were recovered, and all other persons onboard were fortunately rescued. Despite Yemen's decade-long civil war, it remains a crucial passage for East African migrants aspiring to reach Gulf states for better opportunities.

