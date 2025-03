EU Leaders Unfazed by Trump's NATO Criticism: Rally for Defense Spending

European Union leaders have downplayed skepticism from US President Donald Trump, who questioned NATO's unity after the EU committed to increasing defense spending.

Trump suggested the US might abandon NATO commitments if European allies fail to meet spending targets, yet EU leaders are stepping up security investments.

Spain, aiming to support European security, pledged accelerated defense spending. Meanwhile, despite criticisms, Sweden celebrated its first NATO anniversary, emphasizing regional security improvements.

