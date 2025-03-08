Left Menu

Maoist Militia Duo Surrender in Bijapur Amidst State's Rehabilitation Efforts

Two Naxalites, Sukhram Farsik and Pandru Farsik, surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, citing disillusionment with Maoist ideology. They were influenced by the government's 'Niyad Nellanar' rehabilitation drive, which aims to bring Naxalites into the mainstream. The initiative has seen 48 surrenders in Bijapur this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 08-03-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 20:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, two Naxalites involved in several Maoist violence incidents have surrendered to authorities in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, officials reported on Saturday.

Sukhram Farsik and Pandru Farsik, both carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh each, turned themselves in, denouncing the "inhuman" and "hollow" Maoist ideology, according to security officials. Sukhram was identified as a Gangaloor Area Committee party member, while Pandru served as the 'Jantana Sarkar' head under the Burji Revolutionary Party Committee.

The duo expressed their willingness to integrate into society, motivated by the state government's 'Niyad Nellanar' initiative aimed at offering rehabilitation benefits to surrendering Naxalites. This year, 48 Naxalites have surrendered in Bijapur under the initiative, part of a broader effort to extend welfare benefits to Maoist-affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

