Ukraine's Overnight Drone Defense Success
Ukraine's air defenses successfully intercepted 73 out of 119 drones during a nighttime Russian attack. The military used electronic warfare tactics to redirect 37 drones. Damage was reported in six Ukrainian regions, though specific details were not immediately disclosed.
In a dramatic overnight assault, Ukraine's air defenses thwarted a substantial drone offensive by Russia, successfully shooting down 73 of the 119 drones launched.
The Ukrainian military employed sophisticated electronic warfare techniques to divert 37 of these unmanned aerial vehicles, referred to as 'lost'.
While damage was noted across six regions, the military has yet to release detailed accounts of the affected areas.
