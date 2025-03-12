Foiled Heist: Thieves with Fake Guns Arrested in Chittoor
Four individuals were arrested after attempting a burglary in Chittoor district. Armed with fake guns, they broke into a trader's house but were caught by locals and police. The thieves attacked the homeowner with a knife, causing only minor injuries, before being taken into custody.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chittoor | Updated: 12-03-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 10:34 IST
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic development in Chittoor district, four individuals were taken into custody on Wednesday morning following a botched burglary attempt. The incident involved multiple suspects armed with air and dummy pistols.
The suspects broke into a residence belonging to a local trader. However, vigilant locals, along with police intervention, ensured that the crime was thwarted as police confirmed the arrests.
The homeowner sustained minor injuries after being attacked with a knife. The accused are currently under investigation, with law enforcement probing deeper into the attempted heist.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- burglary
- Chittoor
- arrest
- thieves
- fake guns
- police
- crime
- knife attack
- investigation
- residence
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Counterfeit Currency Bust in Maharashtra: Police Nab Three with 'Children Bank of India' Notes
Punjab Police Dismantles Drug Smuggler's Stronghold Amid Statewide Crackdown
Violent Crime Drops for First Time Since 2018 as Government's Tough-on-Crime Approach Takes Effect
Exterro Secures 'Best GRC Platform' at FutureCrime Summit 2025
Bengaluru Police Constable Arrested for Rape of Minor