Foiled Heist: Thieves with Fake Guns Arrested in Chittoor

Four individuals were arrested after attempting a burglary in Chittoor district. Armed with fake guns, they broke into a trader's house but were caught by locals and police. The thieves attacked the homeowner with a knife, causing only minor injuries, before being taken into custody.

Updated: 12-03-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 10:34 IST
In a dramatic development in Chittoor district, four individuals were taken into custody on Wednesday morning following a botched burglary attempt. The incident involved multiple suspects armed with air and dummy pistols.

The suspects broke into a residence belonging to a local trader. However, vigilant locals, along with police intervention, ensured that the crime was thwarted as police confirmed the arrests.

The homeowner sustained minor injuries after being attacked with a knife. The accused are currently under investigation, with law enforcement probing deeper into the attempted heist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

