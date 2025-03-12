Foiled Heist: Thieves with Fake Guns Arrested in Chittoor

In a dramatic development in Chittoor district, four individuals were taken into custody on Wednesday morning following a botched burglary attempt. The incident involved multiple suspects armed with air and dummy pistols.

The suspects broke into a residence belonging to a local trader. However, vigilant locals, along with police intervention, ensured that the crime was thwarted as police confirmed the arrests.

The homeowner sustained minor injuries after being attacked with a knife. The accused are currently under investigation, with law enforcement probing deeper into the attempted heist.

