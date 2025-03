Prince William's Diplomatic Mission to Estonia: A Royal Show of Solidarity

Next week, Prince William is set to embark on a diplomatic mission to Estonia, showcasing the United Kingdom's commitment to NATO and its allies amidst ongoing tensions in Ukraine. His visit aims to reassure the alliance's eastern members of Britain's unwavering support.

During the two-day visit commencing on March 20, the royal will engage in various activities in Tallinn, the Estonian capital, and meet with President Alar Karis. Discussions will encompass Estonia's response to Ukraine's conflict and its advancements in renewable energy and technology.

Operation Cabrit, involving around 900 British troops stationed in Estonia and Poland, sets the stage for Prince William's visit. This mission aligns with global calls, notably by former U.S. President Donald Trump, urging increased defence spending among NATO members.

(With inputs from agencies.)