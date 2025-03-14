Diplomatic Talks: U.S. and Israel Eye East Africa for Gaza Resettlement

In a recent diplomatic maneuver, the United States and Israel have approached officials in three East African countries. The discussions aim to explore the possibility of relocating Palestinians from Gaza to these territories, as confirmed by officials from both the U.S. and Israel, according to the Associated Press.

This initiative is seen as a potential solution to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, providing refuge for Palestinians in a new environment. The move underscores the ongoing international efforts to mitigate the impact of conflicts in the Middle East.

The identity of the three East African countries involved in the talks remains undisclosed, but this development highlights the global dimension of the Palestinian resettlement issue and the search for collaborative solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)