Diplomatic Talks: U.S. and Israel Eye East Africa for Gaza Resettlement

The United States and Israel have reached out to East African nations to explore the possibility of relocating Palestinians currently in Gaza. These discussions signal a diplomatic initiative to address the ongoing humanitarian issue. The Associated Press reported this development with confirmation from American and Israeli officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 10:48 IST
In a recent diplomatic maneuver, the United States and Israel have approached officials in three East African countries. The discussions aim to explore the possibility of relocating Palestinians from Gaza to these territories, as confirmed by officials from both the U.S. and Israel, according to the Associated Press.

This initiative is seen as a potential solution to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, providing refuge for Palestinians in a new environment. The move underscores the ongoing international efforts to mitigate the impact of conflicts in the Middle East.

The identity of the three East African countries involved in the talks remains undisclosed, but this development highlights the global dimension of the Palestinian resettlement issue and the search for collaborative solutions.

