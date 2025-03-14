Ukraine and Turkey Forge Strategic Alliance in Security and Trade
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed intentions to partner with Turkey on security guarantees and sign a free trade agreement. Turkey, maintaining ties with Kyiv and Moscow, is positioned as an emerging security ally. Discussions also covered drone production and reconstruction efforts, showcasing Turkey's business involvement in Ukraine.
- Country:
- Turkey
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Thursday that Ukraine views Turkey as a crucial partner for security guarantees and is prepared to ratify a free trade agreement. Turkey, a NATO member, balances its relationship with both Kyiv and Moscow amidst the ongoing conflict sparked by Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
As Europe intensifies its security measures and seeks ceasefire assurances for Kyiv, Turkey is emerging as a key security partner. On Thursday, discussions took place in Kyiv between Zelenskiy and Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat, along with Agriculture Minister Ibrahim Yumakli, highlighting cooperation in drone production and Turkey's role in Ukraine's reconstruction.
In a meeting attended by both countries' representatives and Turkish contractors, plans were discussed for post-war reconstruction in Ukraine. As Zelenskiy acknowledged Türkiye's support, he emphasized its strategic partnership and the anticipated ratification of the Free Trade Agreement during President Erdogan's upcoming visit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- Turkey
- Ukraine
- security
- partnership
- trade
- drones
- reconstruction
- Erdogan
- NATO
ALSO READ
North Korea's $1.5 Billion Crypto Heist: Inside 'TraderTraitor'
Trump Administration's Sweeping Cuts to US Foreign Aid Shake Global Partnerships
Market Dynamics: Nvidia's Impact and Global Trade Tensions
EDF India and NTPC Forge Renewable Energy Partnership
Markets in Flux: U.S. Dollar Firms Amid Trade Uncertainty