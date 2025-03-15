Left Menu

Temple Attack in Amritsar: A New Wave of Insecurity

An explosion outside Thakur Dwar temple in Amritsar, suspected to involve Pakistan's ISI, has heightened tensions in Punjab. No injuries were reported, but the incident follows several attacks on police posts. Police are investigating with CCTV footage, while political leaders criticize the AAP government's law and order handling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 15-03-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 19:07 IST
An explosive device was hurled at the Thakur Dwar temple in Amritsar around midnight, damaging the building's facade but causing no injuries. Captured by CCTV, the attack has drawn suspicion towards Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), authorities revealed on Saturday.

Punjab Police are actively investigating the incident, considering it a serious breach of local tranquility. The attack, involving unidentified individuals on a motorcycle, follows a series of explosions targeting police facilities in the region, marking the first assault on a place of worship.

Panic ensued in the Khandwala area, prompting increased security measures. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condemned the act, attributing it to disruptive forces aimed at unsettling regional peace, while opposition parties criticized the state government for perceived law enforcement failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

