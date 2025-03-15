Temple Attack in Amritsar: A New Wave of Insecurity

An explosive device was hurled at the Thakur Dwar temple in Amritsar around midnight, damaging the building's facade but causing no injuries. Captured by CCTV, the attack has drawn suspicion towards Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), authorities revealed on Saturday.

Punjab Police are actively investigating the incident, considering it a serious breach of local tranquility. The attack, involving unidentified individuals on a motorcycle, follows a series of explosions targeting police facilities in the region, marking the first assault on a place of worship.

Panic ensued in the Khandwala area, prompting increased security measures. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condemned the act, attributing it to disruptive forces aimed at unsettling regional peace, while opposition parties criticized the state government for perceived law enforcement failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)