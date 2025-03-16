Left Menu

Tragedy in Gaza: Journalists Among Casualties of Israeli Air Strike

An Israeli air strike on Gaza's Beit Lahiya town resulted in the deaths of at least nine Palestinians, including three journalists. This incident underscores tensions amid ongoing ceasefire discussions in Cairo between Hamas leaders and mediators. The ceasefire remains fragile, with conflicting narratives of the deceased's identities.

Updated: 16-03-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 12:21 IST
Tragedy in Gaza: Journalists Among Casualties of Israeli Air Strike
In a tragic development, an Israeli air strike on the town of Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza has resulted in the deaths of at least nine Palestinians, including three local journalists. The strike, which targeted a car accompanied by charity workers and journalists, highlights the escalating tensions despite ongoing ceasefire talks.

The Israeli military claimed that they were targeting individuals allegedly involved in operating a threatening drone. Among those killed were reportedly members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, said to be acting under the guise of journalists. However, local officials and Hamas representatives have denied these claims, asserting the victims were civilians.

This incident further complicates the fragile ceasefire agreement established in January. With an increase in casualties reported by Palestinian health officials, the ceasefire remains precarious as both sides accuse each other of undermining peace efforts. The situation remains volatile, with additional talks led by Hamas' Khalil Al-Hayya ongoing in Cairo.

