Netanyahu's Controversial Move: Shin Bet Head's Dismissal Amid Gaza Crisis

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to dismiss Shin Bet head Ronen Bar amid tensions with Hamas in Gaza. Bar's removal, linked to October 7 security lapses, may face backlash and legal challenges. Allegations of Netanyahu's office ties to Qatar further complicate the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 01:08 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 01:08 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to dismiss Ronen Bar, head of the Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency, at a critical time as the country faces potential escalation in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas. The announcement has triggered widespread concern, with Netanyahu citing his loss of confidence in Bar.

The October 7 attack by Hamas marked a significant security lapse, with casualties of 1,200 Israelis and 251 taken hostage. Despite Bar admitting responsibility, Netanyahu's decision faces legal scrutiny, as critics argue this move aims to hinder investigations linking Netanyahu's office to Qatar.

Additional political tensions arise as Netanyahu has previously dismissed other key officials, including the defense minister, while avoiding a full state inquiry into the October 7 events. Ronen Bar insists on ensuring the safe return of hostages and concludes critical investigations before stepping down.

(With inputs from agencies.)

