Fiery Tragedy Sparks Massive Protests Against Corruption in North Macedonia

A tragic incident struck North Macedonia as a nightclub fire claimed 59 lives and injured over 150 individuals. The blaze erupted during a hip-hop concert in Kocani, sparking demands for justice among thousands of mourners.

As the community grapples with loss, widespread protests unfolded, fueled by allegations of corruption linked to the illegal licensing of the venue. Protesters gathered in Kocani and Skopje, voicing their anger and calling for accountability from authorities.

The tragic event has highlighted significant safety violations at the venue, where inadequate emergency exits and fire prevention measures contributed to the disaster. Arrests have been made, with investigations ongoing to determine criminal liability, as the Prime Minister vows to deliver justice and systemic change.

