Rescue and Return: Indonesians Freed from Myanmar's Online Scam Network

Indonesia is taking measures to support more than 500 of its citizens who have returned after being rescued from online scam operations in Myanmar. This initiative marks Indonesia's largest repatriation effort, following a profound multinational crackdown on such criminal endeavors.

The United Nations has highlighted Myanmar's Myawaddy as a major center in this illicit network, noting its significant role in generating illegal revenues across Southeast Asia. Chief Security Minister Budi Gunawan explained at a recent news conference that the rescued individuals will undergo assessments to determine their involvement levels—either as victims or as active participants in these illicit activities.

Budi stressed the importance of a region free from online scams and acknowledged the severe mistreatment some Indonesians faced, including beatings and electrocution. As the operations continue with support from countries like China and India, the focus remains on both the humane treatment of those affected and the legal processes for those implicated.

(With inputs from agencies.)