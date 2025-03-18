Eastern Europe Reconsiders Ottawa Convention Amid Rising Russian Threat

Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia have announced plans to withdraw from the 1997 Ottawa Convention, which bans anti-personnel landmines. The decision comes in response to increased military threats from Russia, according to a joint statement by the countries' defense ministers.

The move signals a significant shift as these nations prepare to stockpile and use landmines again to strengthen their defense capabilities—particularly concerning, given their shared borders with Russia and Belarus. The announcement coincides with potential developments in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, as both nations may be nearing a temporary ceasefire.

The International Committee of the Red Cross and anti-landmine activists have expressed alarm over this reversal, emphasizing the adverse humanitarian impacts of landmine use. Meanwhile, other nations like Finland are also reconsidering their stance on the Ottawa Convention amid ongoing tensions in Eastern Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)