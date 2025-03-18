Left Menu

Eastern Europe Reconsiders Ottawa Convention Amid Rising Russian Threat

Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia plan to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention banning anti-personnel landmines due to rising military threats from Russia. This move will allow these nations to stockpile and deploy landmines again. The decision reflects concerns over regional security and potential Russian aggression post-Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 18:26 IST
Eastern Europe Reconsiders Ottawa Convention Amid Rising Russian Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia have announced plans to withdraw from the 1997 Ottawa Convention, which bans anti-personnel landmines. The decision comes in response to increased military threats from Russia, according to a joint statement by the countries' defense ministers.

The move signals a significant shift as these nations prepare to stockpile and use landmines again to strengthen their defense capabilities—particularly concerning, given their shared borders with Russia and Belarus. The announcement coincides with potential developments in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, as both nations may be nearing a temporary ceasefire.

The International Committee of the Red Cross and anti-landmine activists have expressed alarm over this reversal, emphasizing the adverse humanitarian impacts of landmine use. Meanwhile, other nations like Finland are also reconsidering their stance on the Ottawa Convention amid ongoing tensions in Eastern Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025