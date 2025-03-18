Hopeful Talks in Geneva: Cyprus Leaders Aim for Future Unity

The discussions in Geneva regarding the future of Cyprus have been deemed positive by Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar. Speaking on Tuesday, Tatar emphasized the importance of choosing a path toward a sustainable and unified future for Cyprus, over maintaining the current status quo.

Following the talks, which included Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders and representatives from Greece, Turkey, and Britain, Tatar urged the consideration of unifying efforts to build a stronger island nation. This comes as the continuing division presents various political and social challenges.

The talks, directed by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, were seen as an opportunity to potentially open a new chapter in Cyprus's history, highlighting the importance of collaboration between the divided communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)