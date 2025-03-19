Left Menu

Historic Talks in Qatar: A Step Towards Peace in Eastern Congo?

Presidents Felix Tshisekedi of Congo and Paul Kagame of Rwanda held their first direct talks in Qatar, mediated by the Emir of Qatar. This meeting comes in response to escalating violence in eastern Congo by M23 rebels, with both nations showing commitment to a ceasefire amid ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 00:22 IST
In a significant development towards peace, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame held direct talks in Qatar. This marks their first direct engagement since January, amidst escalating violence in eastern Congo spearheaded by M23 rebels.

The meeting, facilitated by the Emir of Qatar, comes as the international community seeks to contain the conflict's spillover effects. Congo has accused Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebels with arms and troops, further complicating regional dynamics. Meanwhile, Rwanda claims its military actions are defensive, protecting against hostilities from Congo's army.

Though informal, the talks underscored a shared commitment to an immediate ceasefire, as confirmed by all involved parties. Despite a failed meeting attempt with M23 leaders in Angola, the dialogue initiated in Doha provides a glimmer of hope for establishing sustainable peace in a region long haunted by turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

