Parliamentary Panel Advocates for Heatwave Inclusion in Disaster Plans

A parliamentary committee has recommended that the Indian government include 'new and emerging' disasters, like heatwaves, in its disaster management strategy.
The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, in a recently tabled report, emphasized the importance of updating the list of recognized disasters regularly. The committee, headed by BJP's Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, highlighted the need for long-term disaster preparedness in light of climate change.
Greenpeace India's Amruta S. Nair welcomed the recommendation, stressing the urgency of financial and logistical planning. She advocated for a unified response through a specialized overseeing body and a dedicated 'heat budget' to address the increasing heat crisis.
