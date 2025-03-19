Left Menu

Parliamentary Panel Advocates for Heatwave Inclusion in Disaster Plans

A parliamentary committee recommends the inclusion of heatwaves in India's disaster management plans, urging regular reviews of disaster lists. Advocates stress the need for a holistic strategy, investments in disaster-resistant infrastructures, and a dedicated 'heat budget' for effective prevention and response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 13:31 IST
Parliamentary Panel Advocates for Heatwave Inclusion in Disaster Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A parliamentary committee has recommended that the Indian government include 'new and emerging' disasters, like heatwaves, in its disaster management strategy.

The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, in a recently tabled report, emphasized the importance of updating the list of recognized disasters regularly. The committee, headed by BJP's Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, highlighted the need for long-term disaster preparedness in light of climate change.

Greenpeace India's Amruta S. Nair welcomed the recommendation, stressing the urgency of financial and logistical planning. She advocated for a unified response through a specialized overseeing body and a dedicated 'heat budget' to address the increasing heat crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025