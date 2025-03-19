Parliamentary Panel Advocates for Heatwave Inclusion in Disaster Plans

A parliamentary committee has recommended that the Indian government include 'new and emerging' disasters, like heatwaves, in its disaster management strategy.

The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, in a recently tabled report, emphasized the importance of updating the list of recognized disasters regularly. The committee, headed by BJP's Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, highlighted the need for long-term disaster preparedness in light of climate change.

Greenpeace India's Amruta S. Nair welcomed the recommendation, stressing the urgency of financial and logistical planning. She advocated for a unified response through a specialized overseeing body and a dedicated 'heat budget' to address the increasing heat crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)