BJP Accuses Jharkhand Government of Illegal Influx and Health Sector Scam

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing critique of the Jharkhand government's handling of Bangladeshis alleged illegal infiltration, claiming it is altering the state's demographics. They accused Chief Minister Hemant Soren of wanting to transform the state into the 'land of Aurangzeb,' in a departure from its tribal roots epitomized by Birsa Munda.

Citing a report from the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, the BJP alleges a significant health sector scam occurred during the previous JMM-Congress government. They are calling for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe. National spokesperson Tuhin Sinha claimed illegal immigrants are being permitted to settle in districts such as Dumka, Pankur, and Sahibganj, allegedly fostering terrorist activities.

The BJP further claims the state government is engaging in appeasement politics for votes and ignoring terrorist activity, as evidenced by a recent clash between groups in Jharkhand's Giridih district during Holi. The BJP is questioning why the Soren government has not formed a panel to address these issues, as previously directed by the Jharkhand High Court.

