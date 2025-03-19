Left Menu

BJP Accuses Jharkhand Government of Illegal Influx and Health Sector Scam

The BJP has accused the Jharkhand government of allowing illegal Bangladeshi immigrants to settle, altering state demographics, and alleged a scam in the health sector under the previous JMM-Congress regime. They demand a CBI probe and accuse the state of neglecting terrorist activities and engaging in appeasement politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:49 IST
BJP Accuses Jharkhand Government of Illegal Influx and Health Sector Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing critique of the Jharkhand government's handling of Bangladeshis alleged illegal infiltration, claiming it is altering the state's demographics. They accused Chief Minister Hemant Soren of wanting to transform the state into the 'land of Aurangzeb,' in a departure from its tribal roots epitomized by Birsa Munda.

Citing a report from the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, the BJP alleges a significant health sector scam occurred during the previous JMM-Congress government. They are calling for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe. National spokesperson Tuhin Sinha claimed illegal immigrants are being permitted to settle in districts such as Dumka, Pankur, and Sahibganj, allegedly fostering terrorist activities.

The BJP further claims the state government is engaging in appeasement politics for votes and ignoring terrorist activity, as evidenced by a recent clash between groups in Jharkhand's Giridih district during Holi. The BJP is questioning why the Soren government has not formed a panel to address these issues, as previously directed by the Jharkhand High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025