Escalation in Gaza: Renewed Operations Intensify Conflict

The Israeli military announced the resumption of ground operations in the central and southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday. The move comes alongside a series of airstrikes that reportedly killed at least 20 Palestinians, extending Israeli control over the strategically significant Netzarim Corridor.

These operations follow a deadly series of airstrikes that resulted in over 400 Palestinian deaths, disrupting a ceasefire that had been largely maintained since January. Tensions escalated further as the United Nations reported an airstrike at a U.N. facility, which Israel disputes.

The renewed violence stems from an October attack by Hamas on southern Israel. With more than 49,000 Gazan casualties reported, the humanitarian crisis deepens, making the Israeli-Palestinian conflict one of the most devastating in recent decades.

