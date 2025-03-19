Escalation in Gaza: Renewed Operations Intensify Conflict
The Israeli ground operations in Gaza aim to expand control in the area, following deadly airstrikes. The conflict, reignited by a Hamas-led attack in October, continues to result in high casualties. The humanitarian situation remains dire as both parties blame each other for breaking the truce.
The Israeli military announced the resumption of ground operations in the central and southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday. The move comes alongside a series of airstrikes that reportedly killed at least 20 Palestinians, extending Israeli control over the strategically significant Netzarim Corridor.
These operations follow a deadly series of airstrikes that resulted in over 400 Palestinian deaths, disrupting a ceasefire that had been largely maintained since January. Tensions escalated further as the United Nations reported an airstrike at a U.N. facility, which Israel disputes.
The renewed violence stems from an October attack by Hamas on southern Israel. With more than 49,000 Gazan casualties reported, the humanitarian crisis deepens, making the Israeli-Palestinian conflict one of the most devastating in recent decades.
(With inputs from agencies.)
