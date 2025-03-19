Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: Renewed Operations Intensify Conflict

The Israeli ground operations in Gaza aim to expand control in the area, following deadly airstrikes. The conflict, reignited by a Hamas-led attack in October, continues to result in high casualties. The humanitarian situation remains dire as both parties blame each other for breaking the truce.

Updated: 19-03-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 21:16 IST
The Israeli military announced the resumption of ground operations in the central and southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday. The move comes alongside a series of airstrikes that reportedly killed at least 20 Palestinians, extending Israeli control over the strategically significant Netzarim Corridor.

These operations follow a deadly series of airstrikes that resulted in over 400 Palestinian deaths, disrupting a ceasefire that had been largely maintained since January. Tensions escalated further as the United Nations reported an airstrike at a U.N. facility, which Israel disputes.

The renewed violence stems from an October attack by Hamas on southern Israel. With more than 49,000 Gazan casualties reported, the humanitarian crisis deepens, making the Israeli-Palestinian conflict one of the most devastating in recent decades.

