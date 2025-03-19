Major Drug Bust in Mumbai's Bandra: 286 kg Cannabis Seized

In a significant drug bust, Mumbai police confiscated nearly 287 kilograms of cannabis from a tenement in the Bandra district. The seized contraband, valued at Rs 71.68 lakh, resulted in the arrest of 36-year-old Imran Kamaluddin Ansari.

According to official sources, Ansari procured the cannabis with the intention of distributing it to potential customers in the area. The substantial haul was discovered at a chawl located on K C Road in Bandra (west).

The crime branch has initiated a thorough investigation, following the registration of the case at the local Bandra police station. Authorities are delving into the network and supply chain involved in this illegal operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)