Major Drug Bust in Mumbai's Bandra: 286 kg Cannabis Seized
Police seized 286.68 kg of ganja worth Rs 71.68 lakh from a tenement in Mumbai's Bandra area and arrested a man named Imran Kamaluddin Ansari. He allegedly intended to sell the cannabis. The crime branch is currently investigating the case after a complaint was registered.
In a significant drug bust, Mumbai police confiscated nearly 287 kilograms of cannabis from a tenement in the Bandra district. The seized contraband, valued at Rs 71.68 lakh, resulted in the arrest of 36-year-old Imran Kamaluddin Ansari.
According to official sources, Ansari procured the cannabis with the intention of distributing it to potential customers in the area. The substantial haul was discovered at a chawl located on K C Road in Bandra (west).
The crime branch has initiated a thorough investigation, following the registration of the case at the local Bandra police station. Authorities are delving into the network and supply chain involved in this illegal operation.
