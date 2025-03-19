Left Menu

Major Drug Bust in Mumbai's Bandra: 286 kg Cannabis Seized

Police seized 286.68 kg of ganja worth Rs 71.68 lakh from a tenement in Mumbai's Bandra area and arrested a man named Imran Kamaluddin Ansari. He allegedly intended to sell the cannabis. The crime branch is currently investigating the case after a complaint was registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 22:27 IST
In a significant drug bust, Mumbai police confiscated nearly 287 kilograms of cannabis from a tenement in the Bandra district. The seized contraband, valued at Rs 71.68 lakh, resulted in the arrest of 36-year-old Imran Kamaluddin Ansari.

According to official sources, Ansari procured the cannabis with the intention of distributing it to potential customers in the area. The substantial haul was discovered at a chawl located on K C Road in Bandra (west).

The crime branch has initiated a thorough investigation, following the registration of the case at the local Bandra police station. Authorities are delving into the network and supply chain involved in this illegal operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

