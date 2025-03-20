Escalation in Gaza: Israel Resumes Ground Operations Amid Renewed Airstrikes

In a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, the Israeli military resumed ground operations in the central and southern Gaza Strip. This move followed two consecutive days of intense airstrikes killing at least 48 Palestinians, according to local health workers, and breaking a ceasefire that had been in place since January.

The operations extended Israeli control over the Netzarim Corridor, aiming to establish a buffer zone. Palestinian militant group Hamas condemned the operations as a violation of the ceasefire, reiterating its commitment to the truce and urging mediators to work towards restoring peace. The United Nations reported casualties at one of its sites, raising calls for a thorough investigation.

As tensions rise, the international community, including the United States and European nations, calls for a return to negotiations. An Israeli airstrike recently killed 24 people in Beit Lahiya, while Hamas and Israeli forces accused each other of breaching the truce. Efforts to negotiate hostage releases and restore the ceasefire continue under significant international pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)