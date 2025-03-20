Sudan's Conflict: Army Nears Control of Presidential Palace Amid Ongoing Strife

The Sudanese army is on the verge of seizing the Presidential Palace in Khartoum from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, according to state television reports on Thursday. This development marks a pivotal achievement in the two-year conflict threatening to fracture Sudan.

The Rapid Support Forces had initially taken the palace and most of the capital at the war's outset in April 2023. However, the Sudanese Armed Forces have recently launched a counteroffensive, advancing towards the palace along the River Nile. Despite losing ground, the RSF retains control in parts of Khartoum, Omdurman, and western Sudan, where they are engaged in a fierce battle for the army's last stronghold in Darfur, al-Fashir.

The capture of the capital by the army could accelerate their control over central Sudan and intensify the east-west territorial divide between the conflicting forces. Although both sides have committed to continuing their fight, peace discussions have yet to take root. The conflict, triggered by a power struggle amid a planned transition to civilian rule, has escalated into a severe humanitarian crisis, marked by accusations of war crimes against both sides, including genocide charges against the RSF.

(With inputs from agencies.)