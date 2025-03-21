Global Tensions and Major Developments: A Snapshot
This summary offers insights into recent global events. It includes a Colombian-Venezuelan migrant detained in El Salvador, renewed violence in Gaza, North Korea's missile test, airstrikes in Gaza and Ukraine, U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia, Congo rebel advancements, Trump's emergency powers, Mexico's 'ranch of horror,' and Turkey's political tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 05:26 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 05:26 IST
In El Salvador, a Colombian-Venezuelan migrant deported from the U.S. is reportedly held in a high-security prison without ties to gangs, igniting human rights concerns.
Meanwhile, the ongoing violence in Gaza complicates efforts for hostage returns as the UN warns of escalating hostilities, threatening civilian lives, including those of hostages.
From missile tests in North Korea to military engagements in Ukraine, global tensions continue with key developments in U.S. arms deals and political movements across Turkey and Congo.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 3-Russian missile attack kills two, seriously injures many in Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih
France steps in to provide military intelligence to Ukraine as US freezes vital information
EU leaders open emergency summit on defence and Ukraine aid as US security support wanes
CORRECTED-Macron to convene European army chiefs willing to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine
India bought 112 bn euro worth of Russian oil since Ukraine war