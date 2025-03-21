Controversial Bill Grants 4% Reservation for Muslims in Karnataka Contracts

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly has passed a contentious bill allocating a 4% reservation for Muslims in public contracts, a move that has incited protests from the opposition BJP.

The opposition members disrupted proceedings by climbing onto the Speaker's podium and throwing papers, leading to their eviction by marshals.

The BJP has criticized the bill as unconstitutional and announced plans to legally contest it, opposing the measure which aims to mitigate unemployment in backward classes by reserving certain procurement contracts for Muslims.

(With inputs from agencies.)