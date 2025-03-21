Controversial Bill Grants 4% Reservation for Muslims in Karnataka Contracts
The Karnataka Legislative Assembly passed a contentious bill granting 4% reservation for Muslims in public contracts, facing strong opposition from the BJP. The BJP denounced the bill as unconstitutional and vowed to challenge it in court. The bill seeks to address unemployment among backward classes through reservation in government procurement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:30 IST
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka Legislative Assembly has passed a contentious bill allocating a 4% reservation for Muslims in public contracts, a move that has incited protests from the opposition BJP.
The opposition members disrupted proceedings by climbing onto the Speaker's podium and throwing papers, leading to their eviction by marshals.
The BJP has criticized the bill as unconstitutional and announced plans to legally contest it, opposing the measure which aims to mitigate unemployment in backward classes by reserving certain procurement contracts for Muslims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukrainian opposition leaders dismiss idea of wartime election
Karnataka Assembly passes bill on Palace Grounds amid opposition protest
Opposition MP Bob Blackman raises Jaishankar ‘attack’ in UK Parliament
FCC Greenlights Starlink's High-Power Direct-to-Cell Service Amid Opposition
Bihar council witnesses spat between Nitish and female opposition members