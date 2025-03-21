Left Menu

Controversial Bill Grants 4% Reservation for Muslims in Karnataka Contracts

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly passed a contentious bill granting 4% reservation for Muslims in public contracts, facing strong opposition from the BJP. The BJP denounced the bill as unconstitutional and vowed to challenge it in court. The bill seeks to address unemployment among backward classes through reservation in government procurement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:30 IST
The Karnataka Legislative Assembly has passed a contentious bill allocating a 4% reservation for Muslims in public contracts, a move that has incited protests from the opposition BJP.

The opposition members disrupted proceedings by climbing onto the Speaker's podium and throwing papers, leading to their eviction by marshals.

The BJP has criticized the bill as unconstitutional and announced plans to legally contest it, opposing the measure which aims to mitigate unemployment in backward classes by reserving certain procurement contracts for Muslims.

