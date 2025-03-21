Left Menu

Moldovan Tycoon Fails in Bid for Bail Amid Extravagant Extradition Battle

Veaceslav Platon, a Moldovan businessman involved in a $22 billion money laundering case, lost his bail plea in the UK. Arrested following a Moldova extradition request, he cites political persecution. The UK court denied bail citing flight risks, as Platon's lawyer highlighted his past support for Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:49 IST
Veaceslav Platon, a Moldovan businessman embroiled in a colossal $22 billion money laundering scheme, failed in his attempt to secure bail from a British court on Friday. The denial comes as he battles an extradition request from Moldova.

Arrested in London the previous week, Platon, 52, is accused by Moldovan authorities of orchestrating a conspiracy to siphon vast amounts of money from Russia between 2010 and 2014. During his appearance at Westminster Magistrates' Court, his lawyer Peter Caldwell argued that Platon is a 'dissident' applying for asylum in Britain due to his treatment in Moldovan custody.

Catherine Brown, representing the Moldovan authorities, countered with concerns over potential flight risks due to Platon's substantial means and criminal connections. Judge Joanna Matson denied bail, ruling out consideration of Platon's political persecution claims at this stage, and Platon was led away, acknowledging his supporters in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

