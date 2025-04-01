Left Menu

Rapid Progress: UK-US Trade Deal Talks

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that discussions with the U.S. on a trade deal are progressing quickly. The agreement aims to shield the UK from tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. Typically lengthy, these negotiations have advanced significantly in just weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 01-04-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 13:27 IST
Rapid Progress: UK-US Trade Deal Talks
Keir Starmer Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has revealed substantial progress in trade talks with the United States, designed to protect Britain from import tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump.

In an interview with Sky News, Starmer expressed optimism about the ongoing discussions, noting their swift pace. "We are discussing economic deals," he said, acknowledging the surprising speed of these high-stakes talks.

While such negotiations commonly span months or even years, the UK has managed to advance the discussions to an impressive degree within a matter of weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025