Rapid Progress: UK-US Trade Deal Talks
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that discussions with the U.S. on a trade deal are progressing quickly. The agreement aims to shield the UK from tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. Typically lengthy, these negotiations have advanced significantly in just weeks.
Updated: 01-04-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 13:27 IST
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has revealed substantial progress in trade talks with the United States, designed to protect Britain from import tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump.
In an interview with Sky News, Starmer expressed optimism about the ongoing discussions, noting their swift pace. "We are discussing economic deals," he said, acknowledging the surprising speed of these high-stakes talks.
While such negotiations commonly span months or even years, the UK has managed to advance the discussions to an impressive degree within a matter of weeks.
