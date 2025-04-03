Left Menu

Top Court's Verdict Halts Telangana IT Initiative Amidst Student Protests

The Supreme Court has placed a stay on Telangana's plan to develop IT infrastructure on 400 acres near the University of Hyderabad. This decision was celebrated by opposition parties and students, who had protested against the environmental impact. Key political figures expressed gratitude to activists for their support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:40 IST
Top Court's Verdict Halts Telangana IT Initiative Amidst Student Protests
The Supreme Court has intervened, putting a hold on Telangana government's plans to establish IT infrastructure on a 400-acre plot adjacent to the University of Hyderabad. This move has been hailed by local opposition parties and student groups who oppose the development.

The court, addressing environmental concerns, decreed no activities, save for tree protection, should occur on the property. Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih underscored the severity of deforestation in the area, referencing an interim report from the Telangana High Court depicting an alarming scenario.

Voices from both sides of the political spectrum applauded the decision, viewing it as a victory for environmental advocacy. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy emphasized the decision as a triumph for student agitation, while BRS leader K T Rama Rao acknowledged the collaborative efforts of numerous activists and public figures who championed the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

