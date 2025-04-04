Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Pregnant Woman's Death Amid Hospital Admission Controversy

Activists protested outside Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital after a pregnant woman allegedly died due to being denied admission. Political party workers demanded action against the hospital staff. Allegations of high advance payment were deemed misleading in an internal inquiry. The incident has sparked widespread outrage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:32 IST
Protests Erupt Over Pregnant Woman's Death Amid Hospital Admission Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, activists from various political parties staged a protest outside the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. They demanded action against hospital staff, following the death of a pregnant woman allegedly denied admission.

The protest, involving parties like Shiv Sena and the Congress, saw demonstrators throwing black paint on the hospital's entrance signboard and even coins at the hospital's PRO.

An internal inquiry refuted claims of a high advance payment, stating the hospital had provided guidance to the family, suggesting government hospital care for the high-risk pregnancy requiring costly treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025