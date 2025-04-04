Protests Erupt Over Pregnant Woman's Death Amid Hospital Admission Controversy
Activists protested outside Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital after a pregnant woman allegedly died due to being denied admission. Political party workers demanded action against the hospital staff. Allegations of high advance payment were deemed misleading in an internal inquiry. The incident has sparked widespread outrage.
On Friday, activists from various political parties staged a protest outside the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. They demanded action against hospital staff, following the death of a pregnant woman allegedly denied admission.
The protest, involving parties like Shiv Sena and the Congress, saw demonstrators throwing black paint on the hospital's entrance signboard and even coins at the hospital's PRO.
An internal inquiry refuted claims of a high advance payment, stating the hospital had provided guidance to the family, suggesting government hospital care for the high-risk pregnancy requiring costly treatment.
