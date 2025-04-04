Protests Erupt Over Pregnant Woman's Death Amid Hospital Admission Controversy

On Friday, activists from various political parties staged a protest outside the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. They demanded action against hospital staff, following the death of a pregnant woman allegedly denied admission.

The protest, involving parties like Shiv Sena and the Congress, saw demonstrators throwing black paint on the hospital's entrance signboard and even coins at the hospital's PRO.

An internal inquiry refuted claims of a high advance payment, stating the hospital had provided guidance to the family, suggesting government hospital care for the high-risk pregnancy requiring costly treatment.

