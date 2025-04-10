Global Political Events and Notable Anniversaries from April to June

In a busy calendar of global events, several high-profile political affairs are scheduled to unfold between April and June. These include state visits by dignitaries such as Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as well as meetings of ASEAN finance ministers and European leaders.

Major anniversaries will also be marked, including the 15th anniversary of the Smolensk Tragedy and the 14th anniversary of the French law banning face-covering garments. Additionally, elections are set to take place in countries like Ecuador, Albania, and Portugal.

Topical international gatherings—such as the Antalya Diplomacy Forum and the G20 finance ministers meeting in Washington—are poised to address pressing global issues and foster international collaboration. Meanwhile, annual global observances like Earth Day and World Press Freedom Day offer opportunities for raising awareness on critical topics.

(With inputs from agencies.)