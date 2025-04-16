Tragic KFC Attack in Punjab: The Escalating TLP Threat

An employee at a KFC outlet in Sheikhupura, Punjab, became a fatal victim of violence during a protest led by the radical Islamist group Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). According to law enforcement officials, TLP activists stormed the fast-food restaurant early Tuesday, resulting in chaos and gunfire that left Asif Nawaz, a man in his 40s, dead.

The incident was part of a larger anti-Israel protest wave, which saw TLP targeting multiple KFC locations, including recent attacks in Rawalpindi, Karachi, and Lahore. In these incidents, properties were vandalized, and a portion of the restaurant in Lahore was set ablaze.

Local police apprehended over three dozen suspects linked to the Sheikhupura incident and are actively investigating ongoing TLP activities. However, the Pakistani government appears to struggle in curbing the growing threat posed by TLP's religiously motivated campaigns against international food chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)