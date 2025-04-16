Left Menu

Robert Vadra Faces ED Questioning Over Controversial Haryana Land Deal

Businessman Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Rahul Gandhi, is under scrutiny in a 2008 Haryana land deal money laundering case. He was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for the second day, amid claims of political vendetta. The case is linked to a controversial land transaction that involved significant financial profit.

Robert Vadra, the businessman brother-in-law of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, underwent a second day of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a 2008 Haryana land deal-related money laundering case. The session lasted about five hours, fueling allegations of political vendetta from Vadra.

Accompanied by his wife, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Robert entered the ED office, asserting that public trust in probe agencies is waning. He spent about 10 hours over two days responding to a host of questions. Despite these allegations, Vadra maintains cooperation with authorities, urging closure of decades-old cases.

The controversy stems from a land deal executed by Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd, with links to Vadra, that allegedly profited from insider connections. The transaction drew attention in 2012 when Ashok Khemka, an IAS officer, deemed it irregular. Haryana Police initiated a probe in 2018, and Vadra has faced multiple inquiries by the probe agency in different cases.

