Andhra Pradesh Approves Rs 30 Crore Honoraria for Pastors Ahead of Good Friday

The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, announced a Rs 30 crore honoraria package for 8,427 pastors. Each pastor is set to receive Rs 35,000 over seven months. The announcement was made ahead of Good Friday, providing financial support to religious leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 17-04-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 22:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant gesture, the Andhra Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has sanctioned a Rs 30 crore honoraria package for pastors across the state.

According to the official release, the package will cover 8,427 pastors with a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 over a period of seven months, from May to November 2024.

The announcement, made just before Good Friday, was termed 'good news for pastors,' as it offers much-needed financial support to the clergy serving the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

