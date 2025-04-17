Andhra Pradesh Approves Rs 30 Crore Honoraria for Pastors Ahead of Good Friday

In a significant gesture, the Andhra Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has sanctioned a Rs 30 crore honoraria package for pastors across the state.

According to the official release, the package will cover 8,427 pastors with a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 over a period of seven months, from May to November 2024.

The announcement, made just before Good Friday, was termed 'good news for pastors,' as it offers much-needed financial support to the clergy serving the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)