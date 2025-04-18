Supreme Court's Bold Ruling: A Renewed Call for Constitutional Supremacy
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala praised the Supreme Court's judgement for emphasizing constitutional constraints on governors and the president, stressing that no one is above the law. He countered Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's concerns over judicial overreach, underscoring the necessity for constitutional adherence to safeguard democracy.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court's recent judgement imposing constitutional limits on the powers of governors and the president has been lauded by Congress leader Randeep Surjewala. He described the ruling as timely, accurate, and crucial in upholding the principles of democracy, underscoring the supremacy of the Constitution above all offices.
Surjewala took to social media to express his disagreement with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's critique of the judiciary's role, highlighting that in a democratic setup, no office, including that of the president, is exempt from constitutional scrutiny and accountability.
The debate arises from the Supreme Court's attempt to delineate a timeline for presidential assent on legislative bills. While Vice President Dhankhar warns of judicial overreach, Surjewala maintains that judicial review safeguards the democratic process from unbridled executive powers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Manipur's Tranquility Efforts Amid President's Rule
Can AI save democracy or destroy it? New study maps political future of machine power
Congress Accuses Government of 'Bulldozing' President's Rule in Manipur
France Accused of 'Killing Democracy' Over Le Pen Conviction
The Churn: Unveiling Vijay Darda's Journey in Shaping Indian Democracy