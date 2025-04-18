Left Menu

Supreme Court's Bold Ruling: A Renewed Call for Constitutional Supremacy

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala praised the Supreme Court's judgement for emphasizing constitutional constraints on governors and the president, stressing that no one is above the law. He countered Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's concerns over judicial overreach, underscoring the necessity for constitutional adherence to safeguard democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 18:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court's recent judgement imposing constitutional limits on the powers of governors and the president has been lauded by Congress leader Randeep Surjewala. He described the ruling as timely, accurate, and crucial in upholding the principles of democracy, underscoring the supremacy of the Constitution above all offices.

Surjewala took to social media to express his disagreement with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's critique of the judiciary's role, highlighting that in a democratic setup, no office, including that of the president, is exempt from constitutional scrutiny and accountability.

The debate arises from the Supreme Court's attempt to delineate a timeline for presidential assent on legislative bills. While Vice President Dhankhar warns of judicial overreach, Surjewala maintains that judicial review safeguards the democratic process from unbridled executive powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

